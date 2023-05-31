New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal BAC Limit

Police say a New York state man was arrested after fleeing a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. And while it was only early in the afternoon Saturday, officials say the man's blood alcohol content was over three times the state's legal limit  Now, the man is being charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, according to police.

Aggravated DWI in New York and the Potential Penalties 

According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year.

A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Limit 

The New York State Police said in a press release that they received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Milton. Troopers said they spotted the vehicle that fled after the crash and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as a 54-year-old man from Saratoga County (not to be confused with the hamlet of Milton in Ulster County).

Police said the suspect was  arrested for DWI and transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.31% BAC, which is more than three times the legal limit.

What Happens When You're This Drunk? 

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's  McDonald Center, a BAC of .31% may lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

