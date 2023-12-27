New York State Man Allegedly Drove Almost 3X Over Limit

Police say a New York state man was arrested after he was caught driving well over the legal limit.

In New York state, a driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle may be considered legally impaired if their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) exceeds 0.05% A driver is legally intoxicated if their BAC is 0.08% or greater, says the New York State government website.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, as some feel the move would save more lives.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over BAC Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers stopped a vehicle in Clifton Park for a traffic violation the night of December 14..

The driver was identified as a 30-year-old man of Schenectady. State Police say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. The man was then transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.22% BAC, which is 2.7 times over the state's DWI limit.

Police say the suspect was issued a ticket, and is due back in court in late January.

Missing College Students in New York State College Students that have gone missing in the state of New York Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List

New York State Police to Increase Patrol

The New York State Police had previously said said in a press release that they will participate in a special enforcement crackdown as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, which runs from Wednesday, December 13, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.

Drivers across the state of New York can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways.\

State Police say in addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers in marked and unmarked vehicles will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the “Move Over Law”.

During the 2022 crackdown, State Police say they arrested 453 people for DWI and issued 32,934 tickets, including 11,305 tickets for speeding, 912 for distracted driving, and 316 for the “Move Over Law.”