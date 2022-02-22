New York State Man Allegedly Cuts Neighbor in Head With Sword

Can people not solve their issues in a civil manner anymore? If you think your neighbors suck, try living next to this guy. There are not a lot of details on how or why this happened, but police are saying a New York state man attacked his neighbor with a sword early Tuesday. The 55-year-old suspect is now facing multiple charges, including third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Syracuse.com says the 74-year-old victim heard damage being done to his door early Tuesday morning. When the unsuspecting man opened his door, there was his neighbor brandishing a sword. Police say the suspect cut the older man in the head with the sword, before returning to his own apartment after the alleged attack. Luckily, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not go into detail about what kind of sword this wannabe crazed ninja used.

Law enforcement has to deal with unusual occurrences like this all the time. In fact, this incident from March 2021 led officers at New York City's 19th Precinct to take to Twitter and post “Wrong century. Wrong period. Just wrong!”. What the hell happened?

The NY Post is reporting that police were called to the scene when they were told that a man on Madison Avenue was wildly swinging a katana. The 33-year-old suspect was confronted by police, but would not stop swinging the sword. Officials say the man lunged at one police officer and allegedly punched him in the face and stomach several times. Police said the would-be Highlander was arrested and charged with one count of assault of an officer, two counts of attempted assault on an officer, and a slew of other charges. The officer who was hospitalized was released.

There is no word exactly why the man was swinging the sword around, to begin with. Perhaps he had seen too many old samurai movies and was hoping to step up and challenge the Shogun, or seek revenge on those who dishonored his name? Or maybe he was just looking to cause some senseless mayhem for the pure hell of it?