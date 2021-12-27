New York State Police Shoot Suspect Carrying Sword

Details have emerged about a scary Christmas Eve incident involving a stabbing suspect in New York state. LoHud says that New York State troopers confronted the 24-year-old suspect, who was said to be carrying both a knife and a sword at the time. Law enforcement repeatedly told the man to drop his weapons, according to LoHud. This did not work, as police say, the man did not listen to their demands. Officials say the suspect is dead, though, without the troopers' quick thinking, this could have turned into an even bigger tragedy.

Police were called for reports of a stabbing Friday in Dolgeville. Officials say the suspect left the scene, only to be found a short distance away from the victim's home. After refusing the troopers' demands to drop his weapons, the three responding officials tased the suspect. However, officials say the suspect continued towards them in a threatening manner. That's when Trooper Andrew Gorinshek shot the man. LoHud says the suspect died at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Law enforcement has to deal with crazy occurrences like this all the time. In fact, this incident from back in March lead officers at New York City's 19th Precinct to take to Twitter and post “Wrong century. Wrong period. Just wrong!”. Did they encounter a ninja on the streets? Not quite, but the scuffle did result in one officer being taken to the hospital.

The NY Post is reporting that police were called to the scene when they were told that a man on Madison Avenue was wildly swinging a katana. The 33-year-old suspect was confronted by police, but would not stop swinging the sword. Officials say the man lunged at one police officer and allegedly punched him in the face and stomach several times. Police said the wannabe Highlander was arrested and charged with one count of assault of an officer, two counts of attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon. The officer who was hospitalized was released.

There is no word exactly why the man was swinging the sword around to begin with. Perhaps he had seen too many old samurai movies and was hoping to step up and challenge the Shogun, or seek revenge on those who dishonored his name? Or maybe he was just looking to cause some senseless mayhem for the pure hell of it?

