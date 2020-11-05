New York State Man Accused of Stealing Mail And Heading To Canada

Ever wonder where some of your mail may end up? In this case, over eight hundred pieces of mail almost ended up in a completely different country, according to Syracuse.com. A few pieces of the missing mail were actually absentee ballots too, says a criminal complaint. How did this happen? It's a bit bizarre.

Officials say a postal worker from West Seneca, NY was stopped on a bridge near the Canadian border in Buffalo Tuesday evening. Syracuse.com says that officials found a bin of missing mail in his truck after a random search. According to WKBW, the worker tried telling Customs and Border Protection the mail was all for him and his mother. The one big problem was that he couldn't explain why there were different names and addresses on all the envelopes. Whoops.

The theft may have began months ago, according to a complaint. A special agent for the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General filed a criminal complaint alleging the suspect admitted stealing mail from his routes on at least four instances going back to September 2020.

What customs allegedly found in the postal employee's vehicle were; three absentee ballots, 106 political mailings, 220 first class mailings, and 484 standard mailings. The Buffalo News says the runaway mailman has denied discarding and stealing any mail, plus denied knowledge of having the three election ballots in his vehicle. You think he'll try blaming the residents and a lack of tips for hanging on to all that mail?

Court documents say the suspect has been charged with delaying or destroying mail. There is no word exactly what he was planning to do in Canada with all that mail.