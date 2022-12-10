New York State Laws That You Didn’t Know Came Out in 2022

Did you know about these New York State laws? We may have heard about them and forgotten that they went through.

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.

New York State Laws That Came Out in 2022

According to NY.gov , the following laws were put into place this year.

Sale Of Electric Space Heaters

Canva Canva loading...

This law went into place September 2022.

"This bill [would] prohibit the sale of electric space heaters without certain safety features; specifically, requiring all such devices for sale to be equipped with a thermostat, an automatic function that disables the device upon tip-over or overheating, and be certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory."

Licensing Of Construction Labor Providers

Canva Canva loading...

This law went into place June 2022.

"This bill would require certain businesses that supply their employees to clients for the performance of construction work or manual labor on the client’s construction site, in exchange for compensation, to be licensed. "

Styrofoam Being Banned

Canva Canva loading...

This law went into place on January 1, 2022.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation,

"Starting Jan. 1, New York's ban prohibits any person engaged in the business of selling or distributing prepared food or beverages for on- or off-premises consumption from selling, offering for sale, or distributing disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in the state. In addition, no manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute polystyrene loose fill packaging in the state."

Get our free mobile app

"While the ban begins Jan. 1, DEC will release final regulations to implement the law in the coming months to assist stakeholders with complying with the law.".

Retail Sale Of Marijuana

Canva Canva loading...

According to The New York Times,

"New York legalized cannabis for adult recreational use last year in March, allowing for possession of up to three ounces of weed or 24 grams of concentrate for personal use. Officials have said that retail sales will begin before the end of 2022."

Minimum Wage Increase

Canva Canva loading...

According to NY.gov,

"The Minimum Wage Act (Article 19 of the New York State Labor Law) requires that all employees in New York State receive at least $14.20 an hour beginning December 31, 2022. Minimum wage rates differ based on industry and region. Rates will increase each year until they reach $15.00 per hour."

New York State Paid Family Leave

Canva Canva loading...

According to NY.gov,

"New York State Paid Family Leave is insurance that may be funded by employees through payroll deductions. The contribution remains at just over half of one percent of an employee’s gross wages each pay period. The maximum annual contribution for 2022 is $423.71."

One of New York's most confusing laws between employers and employees went into place in May 2022.

One of New York's most debatable laws started in April 2022. Some people believed it was an April's Fool joke.

What law do you think was the most beneficial for 2022? Share with us below.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.