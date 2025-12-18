Heavy rain and milder temperatures are expected towards week's end, as a cold front is expected to move through the Hudson Valley area. This will bring in colder air, with windy weather by later Friday.

This is a stark difference from how the week started. This week started off with much colder temps Monday and Tuesday, as highs only remained in the 20s through the day.

Weekend Weather For New York's Hudson Valley

The Weather Channel says that once the front passes early Friday, temperatures will fall from the mid to upper 50s to 30 by later afternoon. Windy weather will drive temps down by overnight, with lows in the 20s.

The first day of winter for the Northern Hemisphere is Sunday, December 21, at 10:03 AM EST. Saturday and Sunday will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the 30s to low 40s during the day. The next chance for precipitation will be Tuesday, according to forecast.

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.

However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather patterns act the way they do when La Niña is occurring".

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.