Seismologists report that another small earthquake affected parts of the state of New York Monday evening. The latest tremor marks a fairly active period for earthquakes across the Northeast, albeit the shaking as caused no reported damage.

The United States Geological Survey had reported that a small 1.8 magnitude earthquake had struck right outside New York state only a week ago. The USGS reported that the tremor hit northwest of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, as several towns in New York reported light shaking.

That followed another small quake, which PIX11 had reported struck 8 miles north of Pulteneyville, in Wayne County, New York, back in late October. The United States Geological Survey says that residents "in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking". The earthquake was a 2.2-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.

Yet Another Minor Tremor Reported In Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small 1.6 earthquake struck near Massina, in St. Lawrence County New York. The tremor caused minimal shaking, and occurred around 7:16 Monday evening, according to seismologists.

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.