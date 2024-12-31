New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving 4X Over BAC Limit

State and local police increase their presence around the holidays in an effort to cut back on impaired and distracted drivers. State Police say a man in New York state was arrested Christmas night after he was found to be driving four times over the state's legal BAC limit.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 25, at about 8:18 PM., troopers responded to the area of Dunsbach Road in Halfmoon, NY, for the reports of an erratic vehicle.

See Also: Could New York State Lower Its Legal Drunk Driving Limit?

Troopers said they located a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped it for traffic violations. The driver was identified as a 49-year-old man from Halfmoon, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other violations. Police say that the suspect was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.32% BAC, which is four times over New York's BAC limit.

The man was issued tickets returnable to town court on January 8, 2025, and released to a sober third party.

