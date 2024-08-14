Hikers across New York state can get themselves in quite a bind, especially after getting lost or injured while on the trail. But while being unprepared or careless during a big hike can lead to trouble, sometimes it's Mother Nature that just doesn't want to cooperate.

And with the state experiencing such an unprecedented stormy summer, the weather can turn on you sometimes when you least expect it. Recenlty, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers rescued a man trapped due to heavy rainfall.

New York DEC Statistics

The New York DEC website says that in 2023, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 370 search and rescue missions, extinguished 146 wildfires covering nearly 1,400 acres, participated in 52 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,000 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

New York State DEC Rescues Man in Hudson Valley Stuck Near Waterfall

The New York State DEC says that forest rangers received a call from a subject stuck on the other side of Fawn’s Leap waterfall in Hunter due to heavy rainfall and high water Saturday evening.

The Dec says that five rangers and set up a rope system to rescue the 23-year-old man from Brooklyn. After successfully raising him from his location, rangers waded the subject across the Kaaterskill Creek to safety.

New York State DEC Rescues Hiker Who Was Throwing Himself Down Mountain

The New York State DEC said that Forest Rangers responded to a report of a hiker in mental distress at Adirondack Mountain Reserve on the HG Leach trail.

Officials found a 27-year-old man from New Jersey they say was sitting approximately one hundred feet off the trail. The NY DEC says they arrived to the scene with Keene Valley EMS and the subject’s girlfriend.

The DEC says that the subject became irate and started throwing himself further downhill. Through further investigation, the DEC said they determined the patient was under the influence of an unprescribed drug, which required medical intervention.

The rescue team secured the subject and carried him out to a waiting ambulance.