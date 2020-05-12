New York State Creates Regional Reopening Dashboard

New Yorkers can now see how close their region is to be allowed to reopen.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a number of regions are ready to reopen when the New York State on PAUSE order expires on May 15. Regions can start to reopen if a number of CDC guidelines are met.

Each region must meet the following seven metrics:

14 Day Decline in Total Hospitalizations

14 Day Decline in Hospital Deaths

New Hospitalizations Under 2 per 100,000 Residents

Hospital Bed Capacity of 30% Available

ICU Bed Capacity of 30% Available

Diagnostic Testing Capacity

Contact Tracing Capacity

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 is retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. And Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools.

Cuomo said on Monday the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions have met all seven metrics. The Hudson Valley meets five of the seven metrics.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

The plan to reopen New York state regionally and in phases splits the state up into 10 regions.

On Monday, state officials released a "Regional Monitoring Dashboard," which is going to be updated often to show New Yorkers where a region stands in terms of meeting all of the metrics.

The dashboard was last updated on May 10. Below is the number of each region meets as of this writing: