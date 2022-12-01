New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley

Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.

When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the more over-the-top styles and flavors. However, a new brewery hopes to shift the focus away from the so-called quadruple IPAs, or barrel-aged barley wines with a 14% alcohol content.

The founder and owner of this new business recently told the press that his vision was for a place "to gather and hang out." He says his focus is aimed more towards "simpler beer(s)", with big flavors, but "without the hefty alcohol percentage."

New Hudson Valley Brewery

Zac Ross recently told LoHud that his goal was to create a brewery that was "more like a pub". For those of you reminiscing about their favorite old local bars from years back, this could be your new stop. LoHud reports that Marlowe Artisanal Ales has opened in Nyack in the same spot where Two Villains once ran on Main Street.

LoHud says that Ross started Marlowe in 2019 (which was named after his late grandfather), and actually ran most of the product through the company's Instagram page, in addition to serving as head brewer for a taproom in New Haven. CT.

Marlowe will join other Rockland County breweries such as; District 96, Gentle Giant, Two Ladders, and Defiant Brewing Company.

