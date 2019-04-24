New York State Bus Driver Gets In Physical Altercation [VIDEO]

It's not just the bus drivers from the Hudson Valley or New York City who have to deal with unruly people everyday.

A fight between a bus driver and a man was uploaded on Instagram Tuesday as the two can be seen engaging in fisticuffs. The video shows an unidentified man with a backpack hit the transit employee three times before security was able to break up the fight and subdue the man.

It is unclear exactly how or why the fight started. A spokesperson for the Rochester Transit Center says the man with the backpack was arrested by police, and that normal operations were quickly restored.

