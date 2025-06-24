A man from New York state is accused of what some may refer to as a case of double dipping. However, in this particular scenario, officials say the suspect broke into and burglarized the same business not once, but twice in around two weeks.

New York State Police say that the suspect is facing multiple charges, including 3rd degree grand larceny and one count of 4th degree criminal mischief.

New York State Man Accused of Burglarizing Same Business Twice

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 17, troopers of Saratoga arrested a 54-year-old man from Ballston Spa for multiple offenses.

Police say that on May 24, at about 7:12 AM, troopers responded to a business in Milton for the reports of a burglary. The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged an office on the property, forcibly entered it, and stole money from within during the early morning hours, says the police report.

But on June 9, troopers say the suspect was back at it again. New York State Police report that they responded to the same business for the report of an additional burglary.

The investigation by officials determined the suspect allegedly returned to the same office on the evening of June 7, and again forcibly entered causing further damage.

The suspect was located and arrested with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say that he was transported for processing and then arraigned at the Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.