New York State Police said in a press release that on October 8, troopers, local police, and sheriff's deputies worked together to arrest a 33-year-old man from Gloversville for 1st degree reckless endangerment, 3rd degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and numerous other violations.

The investigation into the alleged incident is still ongoing.

New York State Man Arrested After Alleged High-Speed Police Chase

Troopers say that members of the Gloversville Police Department reported a vehicle pursuit as a result of a failure to comply with a traffic stop on Main Street in Gloversville.

State Police report they assisted with the pursuit of the vehicle being operated by the suspect. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect subsequently lost control of his vehicle in the area of County Route 112 in Bleeker, and crashed off the roadway.

Upon crashing, the suspect fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, says police.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, and then Med flighted to Albany Medical Center for injuries he sustained during the crash and symptoms related to a suspected overdose. The suspect was processed on October 12, upon being released from the hospital. and then transported to the county correctional facility to await arraignment.