New York Says No Fans Allowed At Professional Sporting Events

As some parts of New York enter Phase 4 of the reopening process, one big question on a lot of peoples' minds was professional sports. Will it happen? How will they keep everyone safe? The new guidelines were finally issued Wednesday, and you were hoping to attend a game or tailgate, well, you're out of luck.

Professional sports can resume, but just with no fans. The new guidance went into detail:

Ensure that no live audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue.

The plan also prohibits fans from congregating outside of a venue in the parking lot, and called for security to safety disperse fans trying to enter.

Other protocols; such as wearing masks, keeping distance, the limiting of team and venue staffs, limiting the sharing of objects, and limiting team and staff from using certain shared spaces were also outlined.

New York state says this guidance does not apply to college sports, horse racing or auto racing.

