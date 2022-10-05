New York Ranks As One of the Worst States For Road Conditions

Nothing worse than trying to navigate through potholes on your way somewhere. How bad are some of the road conditions in New York state? According to a new study, they're pretty bad. Some of us probably knew this, but we've got proof.

This study analyzed overall road quality and the investment levels per lane mile in all states and found that more spending on roads did not necessarily lead to better road quality. the numbers indicate around 1 in 10 roads in the country are in poor condition.

Local governments across New York State spent $2 billion on road maintenance, repairs and upgrades in l2020, according to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The Study

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Census Bureau to learn more about the nations's urban road infrastructure, According to the metrics, New Hampshire has the best road conditions in the country, as they were last in the Road Roughness Index.

New York's Road Conditions

According to MoneyGeek, New York was 5th for road roughness. And again, the higher the ranking, the worse the percentage of the roads in your state, so this isn't good news. Massachusetts was 7th, New Jersey 10th, Pennsylvania 13th, Connecticut 27th, and Vermont 37th.

California had the worst overall score.

But Another Study Says New Yorkers Are Polite on the Roads

New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers? How is this possible?

The Country's Most Confrontational Drivers

A new Forbes Advisor survey rated the country's most confrontational drivers, and New York may not be nearly as bad versus some other states. Surprisingly, Utah was found to be the state with the most confrontational drivers. here is the Top 5, according to Forbes:

Utah Missouri Colorado Oklahoma New Mexico

Massachusetts was 15th when it came to confrontational drivers. New Jersey was 17th, Vermont 22nd, Connecticut was 39th, and Pennsylvania was actually all the way down at 49th.

New Yorkers Are Polite Drivers?

According to the numbers, New York was only 46th out of 50 when it came to confrontation on the roads.

