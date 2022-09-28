We've all had some bad encounters on the roads around here. Whether it's someone tailgating you or giving you the finger, New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers?

The Country's Most Confrontational Drivers

A new Forbes Advisor survey rated the country's most confrontational drivers and New York may not be nearly as bad versus some other states. The survey used 10 key metric from an online survey of 5,000 drivers across the country. Some of the metrics ranged from someone bumping you on purpose, to being yelled at, to even having someone point and fire a gun at you while on the road.

Surprisingly, Utah was found to be the state with the most confrontational drivers. here is the Top 5, according to Forbes:

Utah Missouri Colorado Oklahoma New Mexico

Massachusetts was 15th when it came to confrontational drivers. New Jersey was 17th, Vermont 22nd, Connecticut was 39th, and Pennsylvania was actually all the way down at 49th.

New Yorkers Are Polite Drivers?

According to the numbers, New York was only 46th out of 50 when it came to confrontation on the roads. Perhaps since we've seen it all, having someone pointing a gun at you on the road isn't such a big deal, and no one bothered to mention it during the survey? We kid. Maybe?

How Hard Working is New York?

Americans put in a lot of work hours every year. In fact, the World Economic Fund says that we average 1,791 hours of work per year.

But if you want to look at where the hardest Americans live, you have to factor in a lot of data. WalletHub has put together a study on America's hardest working states, and New York's rank may surprise some.

Do we agree with this study? Where did they come up with these numbers?

How They Came Up With Their Rankings

WalletHub weighed Direct Work Factors, which include; average workweek hours, employment rate, the share of households where no adults work, and unused vacation time. There are also a few rather gray areas, such as idle youth (18 to 24 year-olds who are not currently enrolled in school, not working and have no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED), or share of engaged workers. This is basically those who are “involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace,” as defined by Gallup.

How Hard Do New Yorkers Work?

New York's rank? We're 48th. According to this study, New York ranked dead last in the above-described Direct Factors. There were also Indirect Factors; such as commute time, workers with multiple jobs, volunteer hours, and leisure time spent per day. In that case, we fared a little better at 23rd.

But according to some of the individual categories, New York was 48th in overall employment.

A lot of Northeastern states didn't do so well, as Connecticut was 45th, Massachusetts 44th, New Jersey 43rd, and Pennsylvania 38th. North Dakota was 1st overall, followed by Alaska, Nebraska, and South Dakota.