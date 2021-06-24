New York Ranks Among Safest States During COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent study was conducted to determine the safest states during the pandemic, and New York ranked among the best. Was New York the safest?

At this point, roughly 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We have made so much progress so far, and we'll fully get back once the majority of the population is vaccinated.

There are states throughout the country that are safer than others, based on how well they kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating. We have been very good throughout the pandemic and through this period of post-pandemic life. Not every state took the steps we did, and was in much worse shape than us and still at this point are not as safe as they could be.

Wallethub released the latest rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and New York did very well on this list ranking in the Top 10. In order to determine the safest states during the pandemic, the 50 states were compared across five key metrics. The data included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

So where did you New York land? We were ranked as the seventh safest state during the pandemic according to the updated list. Here's the breakdown:

New York's Safety During COVID-19

15th - Vaccination Rate

4th - Positive Testing Rate

16th - Hospitalization Rate

10th - Death Rate

17th - Transmission Rate

The ranking of this list was based on the data that was provided on June 23.

