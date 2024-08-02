Speedway, 7-Eleven Has A Pumpkin Spice Slurpee; Where to Find It

On Thursday, 7-Eleven debuted a limited Pumpkin Spice Slurpee only available at select locations in four states. And yes, one of them is New York.

Once August 1 rolls around the world seems to instantly forget that its still summer. Television and radio are suddenly flooded with "back to school" commercials, Halloween costume shops have suddenly taken over abandoned chain stores and the polarizing taste of pumpkin spice has begun to appear in the strangest of places.

While grocery shopping this week I spied workers putting up a display stocked with pumpkin spice products. Pumpkin spice has become a way of life, especially in the Hudson Valley. A few years ago, Dunkin' even launched its pumpkin spice coffee weeks early at the Hyde Park, New York location because it was the nation's top seller of the fall flavor.

Has Pumpkin Spice Gone Too Far?

While I enjoy a good pumpkin spice latte as much as the next person, the flavor doesn't necessarily translate to all foods. Over the past few years, we've been subjected to pumpkin spice chewing gum, pumpkin spice soda and even pumpkin spice Spam.

In the interest of science, we've sampled most of these products ourselves and can assure you that they are just as terrible as you might think.

New York Subjected to Pumpkin Spice Slurpees

7-Eleven and Speedway are now getting in on the Pumpkin Spice craze by releasing a limited-edition Slurpee. The convenience store chain says the frozen treat is like nothing Slurpee fans have ever tasted before, describing the iced beverage as a mix of pumpkin and cinnamon spice "swirled together in the form of a refreshing, ice-cold Slurpee drink."

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on your point of view), New York is one of just four states where you can find this extremely limited edition Slurpee. According to a press release, 7-Eleven is only releasing the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee in New York, California, Ohio and Texas and at just a handful of locations.

In New York, there's just one place where you can find it, and that's at the 7-Eleven at 82 Greenwich Street in Manhattan.

It appears that the pumpkin-spice drink is more of a marketing ploy than anything else. Hype around the hard-to-find Slurpee is being used to promote the debut of the company's new pumpkin spice-flavored latte, cold brew and coffee. You can find those at all Hudson Valley Speedway and 7-Eleven stores.

