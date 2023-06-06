New York Pizza Graffiti Bandit Strikes Again In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley's pizza graffiti bandit has tagged up another popular eatery.

The pizza graffiti artist struck again in Westchester County.

Pizza Graffiti Artist In Yonkers, New York

Fox 5/Youtube Fox 5/Youtube loading...

Over the weekend, Roma II Pizza on Lockwood Avenue in Yonkers was the latest pizza shop to be targeted with unwanted graffiti.

For the past few weeks, spray-painted pizza slices topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese have appeared outside of both casual pizza spots and upscale pizza restaurants across the county.

This marks at least the eighth time a local pizzeria was tagged with unwanted art.

Pizza Bandit Strikes In Eastchester, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Pelham

Four Corners Pizza Four Corners Pizza loading...

The unwanted art has also appeared at Nicky's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Larchmont, Cosimo and Johnny's Pizza Shop in Eastchester, Four Corners Pizza in Pelham, Jimmy's Pizzeria in Mamaroneck, pizzerias in New Rochelle and two Villagio Ristorante & Pizzeria locations, in Tuckahoe and Pelham.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Charges Are Possible

In each case, nothing is stolen or damaged. However, police report that the graffiti artist may face criminal charges if found.

Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza loading...

The unknown artist could be charged with criminal mischief, fined and could potentially face jail time, officials say.

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:



Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.