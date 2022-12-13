New York NBA Legend Returning to Hudson Valley

New York Knicks legend John Starks is set to make Hudson Valley return.

John Starks gained fame playing for the New York Knicks in the 1990s as a professional basketball shooting guard and he's the Knicks all-time leader in three-point field goals (982). He was also the first player in NBA history to make 200 three-pointers in one season. He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1997.

John Starks 2021 Hudson Valley Visit

Last December, Hudson Valley Post reported that John Starks would be appearing at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown for a meet and greet in front of Pro Image Sports. It was also reported that Starks visited to the Hudson Valley's newest seafood restaurant J's Seafood Kitchen at the mall.

John Starks returning to Hudson Valley in Dec. 2022

Just in time for Christmas, John Starks will be making his Hudson Valley return when he visits the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, NY (Westchester County) for a BG Entertainment signing at their new store. The event takes place on Monday, Dec. 19 starting at 7pm for an autograph session and photo op. You can bring your own items to be signed or you can purchase 8x10 photos, basketballs, jerseys and sneakers and have them signed. Get more info here.

