New York Knicks legend John Starks stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the Hudson Valley this past weekend.

As reported last week by Bobby Welber at Hudson Valley Post, basketball star John Starks had a meet and greet this past Saturday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown in front of Pro Image Sports. The event was put together by BG Entertainment which does many sports-related events in the Hudson Valley and has been doing them for years. Well, at some point Starks must've had a hankering for some seafood as he stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the area.

A few weeks back, we reported about a new seafood restaurant coming to the Hudson Valley. J's Seafood Steam & Fry was moving out of the Middletown area Emporium Square Artisan Market to a new, bigger location inside the Galleria at Crystal Run. The grand opening took place on Nov. 20 under the new rebranded name J's Seafood Kitchen, and basketball legend John Starks just stopped by over the weekend to check it out according to a Facebook posting from the official J's Seafood Kitchen page.

John Starks gained fame playing for the New York Knicks in the 1990s and he's the Knicks all-time leader in three-point field goals (982). He was also the first player in NBA history to make 200 three-pointers in one season. Great to see the basketball legend supporting a new Hudson Valley eatery while visiting the area.