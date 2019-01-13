New York Might Raise Smoking and Vaping Age to 21
In an effort to cut tobacco by teens in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to make the sale of tobacco or vape products illegal to anyone under 21. According to a press release, Cuomo will make the proposal a part of his new budget plan
The Governor's office says they plan to:
- Raising the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21
- Ending the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarette products in pharmacies
- Implements display restrictions
- Clarifies the Health Department's Authority to ban the sale of certain flavored e-cigarette liquids
- Restricting available discounts provided by tobacco and electronic cigarette manufacturers and retailers
- Require e-cigarettes be sold only through licensed retailers
Cuomo had backed pervious attempts to raise the purchase age only to see the bills stale in the state Senate.
Some parts of the state have already implemented higher age restrictions. According to LoHud, there are 20 counties or municipalities that have raised the age to 21, inducing Westchester, Rockland, and New York City.