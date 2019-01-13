New York Might Raise Smoking and Vaping Age to 21

In an effort to cut tobacco by teens in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to make the sale of tobacco or vape products illegal to anyone under 21. According to a press release, Cuomo will make the proposal a part of his new budget plan

The Governor's office says they plan to:

Raising the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21

Ending the sale of tobacco and electronic cigarette products in pharmacies

Implements display restrictions

Clarifies the Health Department's Authority to ban the sale of certain flavored e-cigarette liquids

Restricting available discounts provided by tobacco and electronic cigarette manufacturers and retailers

Require e-cigarettes be sold only through licensed retailers

Cuomo had backed pervious attempts to raise the purchase age only to see the bills stale in the state Senate.