New York Might Raise Smoking and Vaping Age to 21

In an effort to cut tobacco by teens in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to make the sale of tobacco or vape products illegal to anyone under 21. According to a press release, Cuomo will make the proposal a part of his new budget plan

The Governor's office says they plan to:

Cuomo had backed pervious attempts to raise the purchase age only to see the bills stale in the state Senate. 

Some parts of the state have already implemented higher age restrictions. According to LoHud, there are 20 counties or municipalities that have raised the age to 21, inducing Westchester, Rockland, and New York City.

 

 

