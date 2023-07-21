It was not a good day for one upper Hudson Valley man, as officials say he not only shot himself in the leg as he was driving, but he also ended up crashing his car. Police say the incident happened early Thursday afternoon as an investigation in the area is ongoing.

There is no word yet from officials if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

Man Allegedly Shoots Self While Driving in Columbia County

News10 is reporting that a 31-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the leg as he was driving Thursday afternoon on 1st and Warren Streets It doesn't end there though.

The Hudson Police Department says after the suspect allegedly shot himself in the leg, he ended up crashing his vehicle into a Columbia County Arc van three separate times.

CBS says that the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was bleeding badly when police arrived.

Witnesses told Hudson Police that the man then left his vehicle after the multiple crashes, and threw the loaded 9mm handgun down a sewer drain in an effort to hide it from authorities.

Police say they were able to recover the gun, as the man wounded man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

WNYT says the suspect is in stable condition at the hospital, and that no one ese was hurt. Police are expected to press charges against the man.