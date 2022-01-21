New York State Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself

This is a bit embarrassing. Police were called to reports of a shooting, though something just wasn't adding up. Police say their information that they received made little sense and did not match the evidence at the scene of the crime. Police did not indicate exactly what the the person who called for help told them over the phone, but something was up. DId someone shoot this man? Well, he was shot by someone, that's for sure.

Well, all it took was a little investigating for police to find their answer. Utica police say that the 37-year-old man admitted to shooting himself in the leg. There is no word what the man was doing with the gun at the time the shot fired, though WKTV says he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries..WKTV says that officials found an extended 9 mm magazine, bullet fragments and a Taurus 9mm handgun on a closet shelf after a warrant was issued to search the premises.

Police say he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

If this sounds a bit familiar, another New York state man did pretty much the same thing back in September 2021. WENY reports that the incident happened when law enforcement responded to reports that the 39-year-old was being treated for gunshot injuries. After an interview, the Elmira Drug Enforcement Unit learned that this bozo had somehow shot himself by accident. WENY says that officials served a search warrant at the man's home and found a number guns and $6,000 cash. Police then arrested the man and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

