Police are hoping for help after a skydiver was found dead in a parking lot near a popular Hudson Valley bar without a parachute.

State Police are investigating a fatal skydiving accident that occurred on Sunday in the town of Gardiner.

William McCartin, 40, of New York City boarded an airplane at the "Skydive the Ranch" facility and jumped out of the airplane at approximately 14,000 feet along with another skydiver, police say.

A witness told authorities McCartin exited the plane wearing a parachute. He hit the ground in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department at 2349 State Route 44/55 in Gardiner where he succumbed to his injuries, according to New York State Police. The Gardiner Fire Department is 0.2 miles from Gardiner Liquid Mercantile, according to Google Maps

State police have not located the parachute that McCartin exited the plane with and are asking anyone who may have located it or witnessed the incident to contact the state police at the Highland barracks at 845-691-2922.