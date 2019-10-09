Remember Mike Rotondo? Rotondo, who was 30 years old at the time, became a national story in 2018 when his own parents had him evicted from their house in Camillus, New York.

Rotondo was unemployed at the time, and said he didn't have the financial means to live on his own, and had just lost custody of his son. Rontondo then sued his parents. Well, looks like this wasn't Rotondo's first time in court. If we go back to 2017, Rotondo had filed suit against former employer Best Buy over what he claims was discrimination for being a man and a father.

Rotondo says the problems he had with his old job had to do with visitations he had with his son on Saturdays.

Syracuse.com said that last week his case was thrown out by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd, citing Rotondo’s “baseless and unsupported allegations do not come close" to the requirements for a discrimination claim under the law."

Syracuse.com says that Rontondo represented himself in court.

