A resident in New York state just purchased the winning ticket, as part of the New York Lottery's Take 5 jackpot. But while this isn't the largest jackpot of all time, cash prizes like this can still go a long way when covering bills, groceries, and the seemingly never-ending rising cost of living.

The New York Lotto actually has decent odds, for lotteries, when it comes to top prizes. Jackpocket.com says the odds at winning the top prize of at least $1 million is 1 in 92 for the New York Lotto.

While this may not sound like the greatest odds, compare it to Mega Millions. TIME Magazine says that the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, of any size, are about 1 in 302.6 million.

New York Lottery Take $ Winning Ticket Drawn

WNYT reports that a person purchased the winning ticket at the The Five Corners Mobile in Amsterdam, New York. The prize was part of the New York Lottery's Take 5 jackpot, that will pay this resident $15,209.50.

New York Resident Wins $256 Million Powerball Jackpot

Back in December 2024, the Powerball website had reported that one ticket sold in New York matched all six balls to win the estimated $256 million jackpot. NorthJersey.com says that the winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens,

With taxes, the money price is worth an estimated at $123.5 million dollars.

That winning ticket wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history though. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.