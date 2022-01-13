New York is ‘Nowhere Near The End’ Of The Winter COVID Surge

Gov. Hochul gave some depressing news to New Yorkers hoping the latest COVID surge was over.

On Tuesday, Hochul told New Yorkers the winter COVID surge may have peaked in New York.

"Looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are slowing down the rate of increase is slowing down but they are still high," Hochul said. "The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers' discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off," Hochul said. "We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted.

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Darren McGee- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Gov. Hochul gave some depressing news to New Yorkers hoping the latest COVID surge was over.

After nearly 1.1 million new COVID infections since Christmas, New York reported 48,686 new positive cases on Tuesday. That number is still very high, but much lower than reported just a few days ago.

However, on Wednesday, New York State reported 58,770 new COVID infections, an increase of over ten thousand from Tuesday's report.

IvelinRadkov IvelinRadkov loading...

"We are nowhere near the end of the winter surge," Hochul said. "Let's not undo all of the hard work we've put in to get to this point.

However, New York is continuing to see a very slow decline in COVID-19 numbers. On Tuesday 18.61 percent of cases in the previous 24 hours came back positive. Wednesday's positivity rate was 17.37 percent.

Drazen Zigic Drazen Zigic loading...

"We are nowhere near the end of the winter surge," Hochul said. "Let's not undo all of the hard work we've put in to get to this point.

"The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high," Hochul added. "Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot. Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they're eligible. And let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you're feeling sick."

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

Over 2,000 more New Yorkers were admitted to hospitals with COVID. 12,671 are currently in the hospital with the virus. However, hospitalization rates have slowed for the third straight day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul also reported 166 more COVID deaths bringing the total deaths compiled by the CDC across New York to 62,698.

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule

Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Winter Travel Tips in New York

Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.