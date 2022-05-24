New York Is Not the Country’s Most Hated State, But Who Really Is?

Sometimes New York gets a really bad rap. We're pushy. We're rude, We're not friendly. But is it really all true? Does the rest of the country look at the state of New York in a negative light? And if so, what does New York think about the rest of the country? What do other states think about us? We can't be that bad. There's got to be somewhere worse.

How Did They Come Up with This? Well, we have another study using some complex metrics that hardly anyone can understand, and the numbers don't seem to add up for our neighbors to the west. Yeah, Jersey. BestLife Magazine through together a study, and they got their numbers by taking the amount of people who have moved out of a state, along with a Gallup poll, that asked residents how much state pride they have, and the findings of an Instagram survey.

BestLife then took the amount of comments residents of other states threw at certain areas, and they came up with their Hatred Index. According to them, New Jersey was the most hated state in the country.

ajr_images ajr_images loading...

Is It Just BS?

Of course, these lists are always subjective. If these so-called numbers say New Jersey is hated, this other study claims that they're the happiest amongst the country. They were also named most attractive state the nation recently, so it's a matter of opinion. After all, New York and the Hudson Valley haven't always done so well when it comes to some of these studies. Are we really that miserable? Maybe, maybe not.

Alexandru Kacso Alexandru Kacso loading...

Do People Really Dislike New York ?

So, where is New York on this survey? Just outside the top ten, at 11. And it may come as no surprise, but the state that hates New York the most is Massachusetts. As far as other neighboring states go; Pennsylvania was 20th, Connecticut 22nd, and our friendly neighbors in Massachusetts were 25th. Here's the top 5 states...(or, perhaps bottom)

New Jersey Texas California Oklahoma Florida

Kathleen Gail Kathleen Gail loading...

Looking to Get Away? Try These Best Destinations Across America