New York Hospitals, Group Homes Can Allow Visitors

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced group homes and hospitals across the state can now allow visitors.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said New York's path forward is guided by one thing, facts.

"The virus doesn't understand politics. It deals with facts," Cuomo said Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing. "The facts in New York are very very good. And I'm so proud with the work we've done."

The number of people testing positive statewide for the virus on Monday was below 2 percent, according to the governor. It was 1 percent in the Hudson Valley.

Once again, Cuomo reported the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 1,538 and a 3-day death average of 24 deaths per day, which sets a new record low.

"We went up the mountain and we came down the mountain," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said another 12,000 antibodies tests were conducted with 13.4 percent testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies. 9.5 percent of the Hudson Valley tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies.

"These numbers are telling and significant. These are the number that local communities should pay attention to," Cuomo said.

With the new numbers, Cuomo announced hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, with social distancing measures in place.

"This was always a balance of health and personal relationships," he said.

Starting on Friday, group homes certified by the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can allow visitors, with safety precautions. Group homes must notify the state before allowing visitors.

“We need to be careful, but we’ll allow visitors, and the same thing with group homes this Friday. It’s up to the discretion of the group home," Cuomo added.

Cuomo also said the US Open will run in August in Queens without fans.

"The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," Cuomo tweeted during his press briefing.

Cuomo said on Tuesday the New York State Reform and Reinvention Collaborative will require local governments and police departments to bring each community together and come up with local reforms. He said the communities have until April 1, or 289 days, or each police department could lose state funding.