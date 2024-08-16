Practically Every Social Sec Number in NY Hacked; What to Do Now

Records of almost every New York resident have been hacked and posted online with names, social security numbers and other personal information.

The leak is one of the most invasive hacks in the history of the Internet. According to Engadget, a huge data dump posted to an online message board appears to include an 2.7 billion records of personal information. The breach includes data from practically every United States resident.

Authorities believe that the data leak came from the hacking of National Public Data, a company that aggregates personal information to be used in background searches. The data includes everyone's name, Social Security Number, potential aliases and all of the addresses where they have ever lived.

What Should New Yorkers Do Now That Their Data Has Been Leaked?

One of the good things about this leak is that every single person in America is in the same boat as you. This means that credit card companies, banks and other financial institutions will be on high alert for suspicious activity. However, it's in everyone's best interest to take proactive measures to ensure you don't have your identity stolen.

The New York State Department of State Division of Consumer Protection suggests all residents regularly check their credit reports. The government has a website that allows you to access a free credit report each week from Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Utilizing this service regularly can catch any attempts to steal your identity. If you do suspect that your data is being used by someone else, you can request a Fraud Alert or a Security Freeze on your credit report.

Safety experts also suggest turning on two-factor authentication which will require a text message or email in addition to a password. They also stress the importance of using different passwords for every account so if your information is breached on one website, thieves won't be able to use it to access others.

Here are some ways to find out early if your identity is being stolen:

