New York Farmers’ Surprisingly Deadly Weapon Against Predators

There are well over 30,000 farms in New York State and each of them need protection from predators. Which farm animal would you guess is the most 'badass' inside the barn and out? Dog? Horse? What if I told you it was the donkey?

According to Modern Farmer, a donkey can be a big pain in the butt, stubborn and moody. They can also be very territorial and inclined to protect sheep and goats from predators such as coyotes, feral dogs and bobcats. Donkey's use their great hearing and vision to detect when a predator approaches.

Mother Earth News indicates that donkeys who do attack a predator will be very aggressive, using their teeth and hooves to scare danger away. They may even turn and kick the predator. Donkeys do not like dogs, coyote, wolves or foxes and will aggressively defend their territory against these animals and it only takes 1 donkey to protect up to 200 sheep.

Donkeys may be the most surprising protection animal on a New York farm but they aren't the only ones. Dogs and Llama are also very good at keeping stranger danger away.

Dogs protect livestock by chasing away any and all predators. One dog for a small herd and a pack of dogs for bigger herds. Llamas will charge, kick and spit at predators. Many times not stopping until the enemy is killed.

If you are considering buying a donkey to protect the homestead they aren't cheap. FarmAnimals.com indicates that the starting price is around $300 but could cost as much as $3,000. In this video you can see a donkey protecting a herd of sheep from neighborhood dogs.

