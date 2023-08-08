New York State Driver Clocked Going 139 MPH Through Work Zone

Slow down! You're on camera.

Offcials across New York state are cracking down more than ever to bust speeders in work zones. Not only do you potentially place workers on site in danger if you're speeding, it can also leave quite a huge dent in your bank account.

Potential Fines and Penalties

According to Claro Law Firm, work zone speeding ticket fines in New York State range from $90 to $600, depending just how fast over the posted speed limit you were going. The driver in question from this next story would certainly fall closer to the high end of the potential fine.

That is if they even still have a driver's license when it's all said and done.

The Work Zone Safety Act of 2005 states that convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver’s license.

New York State Driver Allegedly Drove at 139 MPH Through Work Zone

The New York State Department of Transportation reports that a motorist was recently clocked at 139 MPH by an "automated work zone speed camera". WROC says that the alleged infraction happened at a work zone in Monroe County.

According to New York state statistics, there were three fatalities and 56 injuries to highway workers and vehicle occupants last year, due to "work zone instructions"

Operation Hardhat

Governor Kathy Hochul has previously praised the work of NY State Police and local law enforcement agencies, as a record 3,062 tickets were issued from April to November 2022 as part of what is known as Operation Hardhat.

The Post Standard says that Operation Hardhat is returning once again that will use that utilize radar and speed cameras to enforce traffic laws. This is part of a pilot program with the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority. State officials say that during the first 30 days, speeding drivers will get a warning. From there, you will be fined.