We compiled a list of the COVID vaccination rates for every county in New York State. Which county has the highest? Which has the lowest?

The following information is from the CDC for the population of 12 and older:

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

Albany County 65.7% fully vaccinated

Allegany County 37.4% fully vaccinated

Bronx County 57% fully vaccinated

Broome County 56.5 fully vaccinated

Cayuga County 40.1% fully vaccinated

Chautauqua County 51% fully vaccinated

Chemung County 51% fully vaccinated

Chenango County 53% fully vaccinated

Clinton County 64.3% fully vaccinated

Columbia County 65.8% fully vaccinated

Cortland County 52.4% fully vaccinated

Delaware County 50.9% fully vaccinated

Dutchess County 60.8% fully vaccinated

Erie County 60.5% fully vaccinated

Essex County 63.9% fully vaccinated

Franklin County 64.1% fully vaccinated

Fulton County 47.5% fully vaccinated

Greene County 54.9% fully vaccinated

Hamilton County 77.8% fully vaccinated

Herkimer County 51.7% fully vaccinated

Jefferson County 60.3% fully vaccinated

Kings County (Brooklyn) 56.4% fully vaccinated

Lewis County 45.4% fully vaccinated

Livingston County 52.9% fully vaccinated

Madison County 54.5% fully vaccinated

Monroe County 63.4% fully vaccinated

Montgomery County 58.4% fully vaccinated

Nassau County 69.2% fully vaccinated

New York County (Manhattan) 71.8% fully vaccinated

Niagara County 58.3% fully vaccinated

Oneida County 54.2% fully vaccinated

Onondaga County 65.1% fully vaccinated

Ontario County 60.8% fully vaccinated

Orange County 56.6% fully vaccinated

Orleans County 48% fully vaccinated

Oswego County 52.6% fully vaccinated

Otsego County 54.4% fully vaccinated

Putnam County 64.1% fully vaccinated

Queens County 70.9% fully vaccinated

Rensselaer County 62.1% fully vaccinated

Richmond County (Staten Island) 59.8% fully vaccinated

Rockland County 54.9% fully vaccinated

Saint Lawrence County 53.7% fully vaccinated

Saratoga County 70.1% fully vaccinated

Schenectady County 73.7% fully vaccinated

Schoharie County 50.3% fully vaccinated

Schuyler County 55.9% fully vaccinated

Seneca County 47.9% fully vaccinated

Steuben County 51.6% fully vaccinated

Suffolk County 65% fully vaccinated

Sullivan County 51.8% fully vaccinated

Tioga County 53.1% fully vaccinated

Tompkins County 70.3% fully vaccinated

Ulster County 63.5% fully vaccinated

Warren County 69.1% fully vaccinated

Washington County 58.1% fully vaccinated

Wayne County 55% fully vaccinated

Westchester County 68.3% fully vaccinated

Wyoming County 44.9% fully vaccinated

Yates County 46.6% fully vaccinated