New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

crossstudio

We compiled a list of the COVID vaccination rates for every county in New York State. Which county has the highest? Which has the lowest?

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The following information is from the CDC for the population of 12 and older:

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley &#39;Mountaintop Masterpiece&#39;

An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive  "mountaintop masterpiece" below: 

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley. 

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley

New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley. 

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Albany County 65.7% fully vaccinated

Allegany County 37.4% fully vaccinated
Bronx County 57% fully vaccinated
Broome County 56.5 fully vaccinated
Cattaraugus County Cattaraugus County
Cayuga County 40.1% fully vaccinated
Chautauqua County 51% fully vaccinated

Chemung County 51% fully vaccinated
Chenango County 53% fully vaccinated
Clinton County 64.3% fully vaccinated
Columbia County 65.8% fully vaccinated
Cortland County 52.4% fully vaccinated
Delaware County 50.9% fully vaccinated
Dutchess County 60.8% fully vaccinated
Erie County 60.5% fully vaccinated
Essex County 63.9% fully vaccinated
Franklin County 64.1% fully vaccinated
Fulton County 47.5% fully vaccinated
Genesee County Genesee County
Greene County 54.9% fully vaccinated
Hamilton County 77.8% fully vaccinated
Herkimer County 51.7% fully vaccinated
Jefferson County 60.3% fully vaccinated
Kings County (Brooklyn) 56.4% fully vaccinated
Lewis County 45.4% fully vaccinated
Livingston County 52.9% fully vaccinated
Madison County 54.5% fully vaccinated
Monroe County 63.4% fully vaccinated
Montgomery County 58.4% fully vaccinated
Nassau County 69.2% fully vaccinated
New York County (Manhattan) 71.8% fully vaccinated
Niagara County 58.3% fully vaccinated
Oneida County 54.2% fully vaccinated
Onondaga County 65.1% fully vaccinated
Ontario County 60.8% fully vaccinated
Orange County 56.6% fully vaccinated
Orleans County 48% fully vaccinated
Oswego County 52.6% fully vaccinated
Otsego County 54.4% fully vaccinated
Putnam County 64.1% fully vaccinated
Queens County 70.9% fully vaccinated
Rensselaer County 62.1% fully vaccinated
Richmond County (Staten Island) 59.8% fully vaccinated
Rockland County 54.9% fully vaccinated
Saint Lawrence County 53.7% fully vaccinated
Saratoga County 70.1% fully vaccinated
Schenectady County 73.7% fully vaccinated
Schoharie County 50.3% fully vaccinated
Schuyler County 55.9% fully vaccinated
Seneca County 47.9% fully vaccinated
Steuben County 51.6% fully vaccinated
Suffolk County 65% fully vaccinated
Sullivan County 51.8% fully vaccinated
Tioga County 53.1% fully vaccinated
Tompkins County 70.3% fully vaccinated
Ulster County 63.5% fully vaccinated
Warren County 69.1% fully vaccinated
Washington County 58.1% fully vaccinated
Wayne County 55% fully vaccinated
Westchester County 68.3% fully vaccinated
Wyoming County 44.9% fully vaccinated
Yates County 46.6% fully vaccinated

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top