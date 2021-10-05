New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates
We compiled a list of the COVID vaccination rates for every county in New York State. Which county has the highest? Which has the lowest?
The following information is from the CDC for the population of 12 and older:
Albany County 65.7% fully vaccinated
Allegany County 37.4% fully vaccinated
Bronx County 57% fully vaccinated
Broome County 56.5 fully vaccinated
Cattaraugus County Cattaraugus County
Cayuga County 40.1% fully vaccinated
Chautauqua County 51% fully vaccinated
Chemung County 51% fully vaccinated
Chenango County 53% fully vaccinated
Clinton County 64.3% fully vaccinated
Columbia County 65.8% fully vaccinated
Cortland County 52.4% fully vaccinated
Delaware County 50.9% fully vaccinated
Dutchess County 60.8% fully vaccinated
Erie County 60.5% fully vaccinated
Essex County 63.9% fully vaccinated
Franklin County 64.1% fully vaccinated
Fulton County 47.5% fully vaccinated
Genesee County Genesee County
Greene County 54.9% fully vaccinated
Hamilton County 77.8% fully vaccinated
Herkimer County 51.7% fully vaccinated
Jefferson County 60.3% fully vaccinated
Kings County (Brooklyn) 56.4% fully vaccinated
Lewis County 45.4% fully vaccinated
Livingston County 52.9% fully vaccinated
Madison County 54.5% fully vaccinated
Monroe County 63.4% fully vaccinated
Montgomery County 58.4% fully vaccinated
Nassau County 69.2% fully vaccinated
New York County (Manhattan) 71.8% fully vaccinated
Niagara County 58.3% fully vaccinated
Oneida County 54.2% fully vaccinated
Onondaga County 65.1% fully vaccinated
Ontario County 60.8% fully vaccinated
Orange County 56.6% fully vaccinated
Orleans County 48% fully vaccinated
Oswego County 52.6% fully vaccinated
Otsego County 54.4% fully vaccinated
Putnam County 64.1% fully vaccinated
Queens County 70.9% fully vaccinated
Rensselaer County 62.1% fully vaccinated
Richmond County (Staten Island) 59.8% fully vaccinated
Rockland County 54.9% fully vaccinated
Saint Lawrence County 53.7% fully vaccinated
Saratoga County 70.1% fully vaccinated
Schenectady County 73.7% fully vaccinated
Schoharie County 50.3% fully vaccinated
Schuyler County 55.9% fully vaccinated
Seneca County 47.9% fully vaccinated
Steuben County 51.6% fully vaccinated
Suffolk County 65% fully vaccinated
Sullivan County 51.8% fully vaccinated
Tioga County 53.1% fully vaccinated
Tompkins County 70.3% fully vaccinated
Ulster County 63.5% fully vaccinated
Warren County 69.1% fully vaccinated
Washington County 58.1% fully vaccinated
Wayne County 55% fully vaccinated
Westchester County 68.3% fully vaccinated
Wyoming County 44.9% fully vaccinated
Yates County 46.6% fully vaccinated