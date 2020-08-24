New York Among the Best for Women’s Equality

With Women's Equality Day approaching, a study was recently conducted to determine which states are among the best and worst for women's equality.

In 2020, racial equality is in the spotlight, but we shouldn't forget about gender equality. Women's rights in the United States has come so far since the passing of the 19th amendment, but many women still struggle because of unequal treatment in society.

Sadly, this year the U.S. failed to make even the top 50 in the World Economic Forums ranking of 153 countries based on gender equality. The United States was ranked 53rd on the list.

The workplace provides more evidence of the issue. Women are underrepresented in leadership positions. Women make up 50 percent of the population, but only make up around 25 percent of legislators and 25 percent of Fortune 500 board seats.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared all the states across 17 key indicators of gender equality. Ranges were set from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

New York was ranked as the seventh-best state for women's equality. Ahead of New York from first to sixth was Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

Women's Equality in New York: