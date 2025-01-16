Help California Communities Ravaged by Wildfires from New York

Watching entire communities on the other side of the country burn through a phone screen can make one feel pretty helpless. But, there are a number of ways New York is dedicating itself to providing help to those in need in California and a number of ways you yourself can help.

On Thursday, January 16, New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared news of how New York is planning to aid California in the midst of the ongoing devastating wildfires ripping through Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

The announcement from Governor Hochul comes after seven different fires have raged through Los Angeles County, ranking among "the most destructive blazes in California history" according to ABC News.

New York's Wildfire Experience

New York is no stranger to dealing with wildfires. In October and November of 2024, New York faced a dangerous dry spell in the weather which created perfect conditions for wildfires. Areas in the Hudson Valley and along the New Jersey state border battled rounds of wildfires.

Greenwood Lake in Orange County was among the more severe wildfires, triggering evacuation orders and claiming the life of one 18-year-old firefighter Dariel Vasquez.

Read more here: Evacuations Begin as Hudson Valley Wildfire Claims One Life

While New York has experience with wildfires, the situation in California is much more severe.

Entire communities in areas including Malibu, Pasadena, and the Pacific Palisades have been almost entirely wiped out by these vicious ongoing fires. High Santa Ana winds at 80 mph have made containing the fires extremely difficult.

While there are massive fires like the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, there are also a number of smaller fires cropping up around the area, likely from embers of the larger fires.

According to Governor Hochul's latest press release, over 12,000 structures have been destroyed and at least 25 people are presumed to have died as a result of these fires.

New York Stepping in to Help California

Teams from across the country and beyond have stepped in to try and help contain these tragic wildfires.

Get our free mobile app

Videos began circulating on social media of teams from Mexico and Canada even coming to help contain the fires.

Governor Kathy Hochul has now announced that New York's Department of Environmental Conservation will be next to join the efforts out west.

According to the press release from Governor Hochul, a 10-person team from the DEC flew out of Albany on Thursday, January 16th headed for LA County. The team is scheduled to stay for a 2-week effort.

Read More: New York Forest Rangers Deployed to Fight Disasterous LA Fires

How Else Can New Yorkers Help California?

Below is a list of places New Yorkers can donate to to help those impacted by these treacherous fires.

California Fire Foundation: "The California Fire Foundation is working with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to provide direct financial support to impacted residents as details of the damage emerge."

211 LA: 2-1-1 is an LA County-based non-profit that helps connect the local community with "health, human and social services." Currently, 2-1-1 is helping residents find "urgent relief, such as hotel and AirBNB vouchers, transportation, and meals."

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Donations to the LA Fire Dept. Foundation will go towards much-needed firefighting and rescue equipment like emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland brush tools.

Pasadena Humane Society: The Pasadena Human Society has already rescued over 400 animals in the area of the Eaton Fire. Donations will go towards medical supplies for aiding severely injured animals and facility maintenance as such an influx of animals are being brought in.

Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires in Photos See jaw-dropping photos from the multiple wildfires raging through Los Angeles in January 2025.