New Speed Camera Locations in Hudson Valley, New York This Week

New York State has deployed 30 speed cameras this week in an effort to catch unsuspecting drivers who are breaking the law.

As the sun begins to shine and the weather warms up, the New York State Department of Transportation is back out in full force. In an attempt to keep the roadways safe for both drivers and DOT workers, more cameras equipped with speed-sensing radar have been deployed to catch drivers who are going over the posted limit.

Canva Canva loading...

Speed Camera Success in New York State

While there has been debate over the methods used to catch speeders, it appears that the automated ticket cameras are here to stay. This spring, Governor Hochul touted the success of the Automated Speed Enforcement program. In just two years, the program has issued over 425,000 fines. Repeat offenders were responsible for 38,000 of the tickets.

Hochul says she would like to make the speed cameras permanent, adding even more to bridges and tunnels throughout the state. The governor has also expressed interest in increasing fines to make them more of a deterrent to speeding.

As it stands now, first-time offenders receive a $50 fine. Owners of vehicles captured more than once by the radar cameras within 18 months are fined an additional $75. Each additional infraction over the 18-month period is another $100.

Canva Canva loading...

More Cameras Erected Throughout the Hudson Valley

This week, there will be several cameras pointed at speed zones in Orange, Dutchess and Westchester Counties.

According to the DOT, 30 automated ticketing cameras are up and running across New York State now through June 6. In Orange County, cameras have returned to Route 9W both north and south between Angola Road in Cornwall and Route 218 near West Point. There are also cameras on I-84 aimed at both eastbound and westbound traffic near Exit 28 for Maybrook and Walden.

Another camera will be following construction workers on I-84 from Exit 4 in Port Jervis to Exit 15, across the bridge at Lime Kiln Road in Dutchess County. In Westchester County, commuters should be mindful of speeding between Exits 2 and 3 on I-684. More cameras will be set up there throughout the week.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young