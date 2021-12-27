The month of December is special for so many reasons. From celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas, it reminds us of all that we are grateful for. The spirit of giving shows us the true meaning of the holiday season.

At the end of December, we get to take a look at all that we've accomplished, explored and went through in the year. A time of reflection is an important time as we collect memories and move forward into a brand new year.

As we celebrate the 365 days that we lived, we can look forward to see what's ahead.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is an exciting time for many. We prepare for new beginnings and change in hopes for a brighter and happier year ahead.

We may make plans with friends, family, colleagues or even ourselves. Here are celebrations to take part in the Hudson Valley. Cheers to 2022, it already has a nice ring to it!

New Year's Eve Gala

Shadows on the Hudson, Poughkeepsie

Shadows on the Hudson is looking forward to saying goodbye to 2021 and ringing in a new year. Your dinner will include a beautiful view of the Hudson River. With two seating times, one starting at 4:00pm and the other beginning at 8:30pm, there's options for all. A champagne toast is included in your dinner along with a list of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Click here to find out pricing and to look at the menu.

The Grandview's New Year's Eve Gala

The Grandview, Poughkeepsie

Be sure to ring in the new year with a cocktail reception and 6 hours of top-shelf open bar options with live music. There will also be an extensive appetizer list, entrees and delicious dessert all with views of the Hudson River. This event begins at 7pm and ends at 1am. They also offer a New Year's Day brunch.

Click here to view the menu and purchase tickets.

New Year's Eve Keg Drop Party

Penning Farm Market, Warwick

When was the last time that you went to a keg drop? This is the perfect time to attend one as we ring in a brand new year. On site, there will be food, drinks, fun and live music to dance to. This event begins at 8pm and ends at 12:30am. This marks the 8th annual Keg Drop Countdown. The ticket includes a midnight champagne or hard cider toast and food.

Click here to find out more and to purchase tickets here.

New Year's Eve at Hutton Brickyards

Hutton Brickyards, Kingston

Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022 with live music, cocktails and dinner at Hutton Brickyards. Dinner hours begin at 6pm until 10pm. Chef Dan Silverman created a menu filled with food from local farms. Starting at 10pm and ending at 2am, this event will take place in their Winter Pavilion. Your ticket includes 3 drinks with gratuity, a midnight toast and New Year's Eve accessories.

Click here to find out more and to purchase tickets.

New Year Eve Celebration

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

Take a trip to the mountains for this celebration. Mohonk Mountain House's New Years Eve events include campfires, fireworks, photo booths, and live music. Beginning at 8pm, there is much to see in this decorated, historic castle within the Hudson Valley. This New Year's Eve overnight stay also includes three meals, indoor heated pool, holiday activities and more.

Click here to see availability and find out more.

New Year's Eve Cocktail Party

Diamond Mills, Saugerties

This New Year's Eve Party will include live music, open bar, cocktail style food and champagne. From hors d'oeuvres to the pizza, carving and pasta station, there's something for everyone. Ring in the new year with options from the dessert and late night station. This event begins at 7pm and goes until midnight.

Click here to see the menu and to find out more.

Where will you be ringing in the new year? How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Share with us below.

