Wappingers Restaurant Serving Up MacBook, iPhone, PS5 and More

A grand opening celebration for one of Wappingers Falls' newest restaurants is scheduled for October 18. The event promises to be a luxurious affair, with free champagne, shots and thousands of dollars in giveaways.

We've seen many restaurants opening in and around the Wappingers Falls area over the past few months. One of the areas that's been especially busy is the Hannaford Plaza. A new Popeye's restaurant opened there in August and has been slammed with customers ever since.

Korean Barbecue Restaurant Lets You Cook Your Own Food

K Pot is a combination of Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant in what they call a "hands-on, all-you-can-eat" environment. Customers use innovative at-table cooking pots to prepare their own meals with ingredients from the all-you-can-eat bar. Proteins such as fish, chicken and beef are grilled at the table while bowls of hot broth are warmed at each seat with individual warmers built into the table.

The restaurant opened its first Dutchess County location in August, taking over the former Wappingers Buffet in the Hannaford Plaza. Early reviews were very positive, with customers sharing snapshots of mouth-watering food being prepared right at their table.

K Pot Grand Opening Celebration on October 18

On Wednesday, October 18, K Pot will be hosting an elaborate grand opening party. According to the restaurant, customers will be treated to free champagne and free shots of soju, which is a traditional Korean alcohol made from rice. A live DJ will also be spinning tunes throughout the day.

The restaurant promises "cupcake towers" for customers to enjoy, a photo booth and other desserts. Aside from the food and drink, those who attend the party could also walk away with some very fancy parting gifts.

Luxury Prizes Being Handed Out at Grand Opening

K Pot says that it will be giving away over $5,000 worth or prizes during the grand opening including an iPhone 14, MacBook, PS5, Apple AirMax Headphones, Dyson Hair Dryer Set, Louis Vuitton & Burberry Card Holder, Chanel Perfume, Burberry Cologne, $1500+ in KPOT Gift Cards and more.

The prizes will be raffled off from 12pm to 9:30pm on Wednesday, October 18 at K Pot in the Hannaford Plaza on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

