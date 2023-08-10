New Wappingers Eatery Opens to Wrap-Around Drive-Thru Lines

Though it was quiet in the sense that there wasn't a big formal announcement of their opening (not that we know of anyway), the long awaited Popeyes in Wappingers Falls is officially serving up chicken at their newest Hudson Valley location.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Wappingers Goes Crazy For New Chicken Spot

It's been a hot topic of conversation since the announcement was made way back when, but lately all the buzz has been about when they would officially be opening. Just last week in one of the local Facebook groups, there was a whole speculation thread after someone drove by and noticed the drive-thru menu boards lit up.

As I was coming home from the radio station Wednesday evening around 5:30pm I began moving over into the turning lane in front of the Hannaford/Wappingers Plaza and noticed a TON of activity in the lot and cars wrapped around Popeyes and into the larger part of the parking lot. It was too crowded for my linking so I figured I would swing back through later to investigate. After running a few errands I went back around 6:45pm and found out the long-awaited Popeyes had officially opened for business!

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

READ MORE: New Construction and Businesses Bring Life To Dying Hudson Valley Plaza

Wrap-Around Lines At Popeyes Wappingers Falls Location

By the looks of things on Wednesday night, there were lots of happy and no longer hungry customers. A quick search in the local Facebook groups also yielded a lot of posts about this location officially being open and people sharing their initial thoughts.

The Growing up in Wappingers Falls group brought the nostalgia to the conversation, after one member shared that Popeyes was open, others began commenting about the various other restaurants that once called that area of Wappingers home like Sonic, Arby's, Applebees.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Have you tried the new Popeyes, and if so, any initial thoughts? We're keeping our eyes and ears peeled for a grand opening celebration announcement!

Which Popeyes is the Best in the Hudson Valley? The lower Hudson Valley such as Westchester and Rockland Counties may have more Popeyes than the northern counties, but does that mean they have the best?