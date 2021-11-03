New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Ongoing Addimando Case

A new true-crime podcast is shining the light on an ongoing Hudson Valley domestic abuse case while giving listeners a different viewpoint of the surrounding it.

"Believe Her," which is produced by Lemonada Media and Spiegel & Grau and hosted by journalist Justine van der Leun, is a 6 part series that follows the Nicole Addimando case. Addimondo, a Dutchess County native, was arrested in September of 2017 after she shot and killed her partner Chris Grover.

According to Lemonada Media, Believe Her is "true crime, upside down." They explain that the series tells Addimandos story "Through rare access to police audio, a month-long trial, conversations with Nikki, and original reporting." Justine van der Leun provides what went down at the scene of the crime, the evidence found, and the aftermath of Nikki's actions.

Lemonada Media adds:

Believe Her is a riveting chronicle that grapples with assumptions we make about domestic and sexual violence, the long reach of trauma, and the ways in which survival is criminalized, leaving us shocked at how far people will go to avoid seeing what's right in front of them.

In episode 1 titled "Chris is dead," van der Leun shares audio from the police dashboard camera and well as audio from Addimondo's first interview with the police. Plus she talks with Nikki's friends and family about their immediate reactions to when they learned what transpired that September night.

It was reported in February of 2020 that Addimondo would serve 19-years to life in prison. However, in April of 2021 Hudson Valley Post reported that Addimando appealed her sentencing. Hudson Valley Post explained that "a New York appeal’s court determined Addimando should have been sentenced under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. A judge reduced her sentence to 7.5 years, with five years of parole."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse in the mid-Hudson region there are several outlets to reach out to including Fearless! Hudson Valley, House of Hope and the Grace Smith House.

Believe Her is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox and Pocket Cast.

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.