Quick Turnover: New Restaurant Plans Opening in New Paltz

2024 has brought a lot of change around the Hudson Valley. While New Paltz alone has seen more than a handful of businesses shut their doors this year, there have also been a ton of new places to try out.

Changes in New Paltz

Some of the most recent changes in the quaint college town include the closing of cocktail hot spot Huckleberry and news of the soon-to-be BBQ spot opening under the name Sideshow.

It was also recently released that the currently empty former bank on Main Street is slated to be a new Hudson Valley Credit Union.

New Paltz Cafe Quietly Closes

A few weeks back, people began to take notice that one cozy spot on Church Street seemingly closed.

Krishna Kitchen was a tasty Indian restaurant with a vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free-friendly menu.

The vibrant spot had last posted on social media back in early July sharing that they would be closing for a short period to renovate the space and revamp the menu. However, as of this writing, a new sign is propped outside the building with a message about a brand-new restaurant.

New Restaurant Coming to Church Street

The sign propped outside reads: The Bossanova Brazillian Cuisine & Cafe with a QR code that directs you to their website.

So, what can we expect to find at this brand-new spot?

According to their website,

"We seamlessly merge the bold, vibrant flavors of Brazilian cuisine with refined American culinary artistry, creating a sophisticated and memorable experience."

Church Street has had a pretty casual vibe for a while now, sharing space with two bookstores, a cat cafe and a gaming cafe.

Judging by The Bossanova's site, it seems Chruch Street's latest tennent may be bringing a slightly more upscale destination as they write, "Whether you're enjoying an intimate dinner or a celebratory gathering, The Bossanova invites you to savor the perfect harmony of two cultures in an elegant, inviting setting."

While there's no info just yet about what the menu will include, there are some clues of an opening date in early December.

According to Google, the restaurant is listed to have an opening date of December 10th.

If you're on the lookout for some other new spots to check out in the area, here are a few suggestions:

