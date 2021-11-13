This is important trail information for anyone who uses the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail (WVRT) in New Paltz. Due to ongoing trail improvement work, a popular portion of the WVRT will be closed and a detour will be in place.

If you enjoy walking on the WVRL trail in the area of Huguenot Street and Springtown Road in New Paltz, it is important that you make yourself aware of a detour that will be set up. The detour will start on November 15th and stay in place until December 15th, 2021.

WVRT Improvement Projects

If you have been on the WVRT this Fall, you are probably aware of some of the improvement projects that they have been working on in that area. The part of the trail that crosses Water Street has been under construction for a few weeks now due to adding new trail fencing. Now the improvement project will be moving up the trail a bit to a small bridge in need of repair.

The bridge is located on the Trail between Huguenot Street and Springtown Road. According to the information shared on the Wallkill Valley Land Trust website due to the location of the improvement and amount of equipment needed for the project, they will be closing off a 3.5 mile part of the trail between the two locations. The entire project should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Detour Information: Detour from the WVRT/EST in New Paltz, North to Rosendale. If your trip plan is to head to Rosendale, then you will need to detour starting in New Paltz from the intersection of the WVRT and Main Street (at Water Street Market). Head west on Main Street and cross the red bridge over the Wallkill River. Continue to the first intersection and make a right on Springtown Road. Stay on Springtown Road for 2.3 Miles until the intersection with the WVRT. If you see the Coppersea Distillery on your left you have gone too far. When you get to the WVRT, turn Left to continue north to Rosendale and Kingston. (via wallkillvalley lt.org)

Hudson River Valley Greenway along with Open Space Institute and the Town and Village of New Paltz has provided the funding for this project. The part of the trail being improved is vital to the Empire State Trail in Ulster County.

You can also support the Wallkill Valley Land Trust by purchasing a reusable grocery bag during the month of November at the Modena Hanaford Super Market.

