New Paltz Named One Of America’s Best Getaways For Couples

As if there wasn't enough weekend traffic on Main Street in New Paltz, Travel + Leisure Magazine named the town one of the 11 best options for couples to get away right now.

Taking into consideration coronavirus is limiting travel at the moment, New Paltz is mentioned along with options in Palm Springs, Montreal, and Grand Cayman as a place to consider for a vacation with a loved one.

The article discusses how it's never been a better time to book for Valentine's Day or a long Presidents Day weekend and kudos to you if you work that far ahead. I'm still over here trying to find something fun and safe to do for Labor Day.

Mohonk Mountain House in particular is mentioned as a place that needs to be experienced. The historic family-owned resort offers a wide variety of romantic settings and activities alike. From hiking and horseback riding to canoeing in Lake Mohonk, what's not to love.

