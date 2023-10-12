Highly Rated New Paltz Restaurant Sold; Owner Reveals Plans

After 30 years in operation, one of New Paltz's most successful restaurants has changed hands and its new owner already has plans for the local landmark.

A friendly staff, great food and reasonable prices have been the recipe for success at one of New Paltz's most successful restaurants for 30 years. Now a new owner is taking the helm and already talking about the future of the beloved eatery.

The Main Street Bistro's building was erected in 1888 at the corner of Main Street and Church Street in New Paltz. The 3,360-square-foot restaurant was put on the market by its current owners, Doug and Teresa Thompson, for $2 million earlier this year. The price not only includes the building but also the restaurant business and two apartments above.

According to New Paltz Properties, documents a deal was officially signed off on this week with the owner of IPho, a Vietnamese restaurant just a few blocks away. The owner, Mary, posed for a photo with Doug Thompson during the real estate closing.

The Main Street Bistro is best known for its "incredible" breakfasts and has become one of the highest-reviewed restaurants in Ulster County. Luckily, it looks like it will remain that way.

According to New Paltz Properties, Mary has indicated that she plans to keep the Main Street Bistro as it is. To the relief of customers, Mary has vowed to retain the current staff and has no plans to change the popular menu.

