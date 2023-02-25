If you are like me there is probably a building you drive by on a regular basis that use to be a place you shopped or maybe it housed your favorite restaurant or bar but now it sits empty. The old New Paltz Agway building on Route 32 in New Paltz is one of those buildings.

If you are from New Paltz or even Ulster County chances are you went in there for something over the years. I always stopped in for odds and ends that included things like boots to wear in the garden. They were also my source of hay now and then to fill in muddy patches in my yard. It was the kind of store you could walk into and you were sure to find something you needed.

Chestnut Square Planned for the New Paltz Agway Building on Route 32

Hoover Architecture Hoover Architecture loading...

The Last time I shopped there was right before they closed in April 2020. You can still visit their Facebook page which shows the last post announcing the closure and thanking their customers for all the years of loyalty. In the post, they mentioned that they would still be at their Red Hook store. Since they closed in New Paltz I have actually gone to the Red Hook store to buy hay.

So that brings me back to wondering what was going to be next for 145 Route 32 in New Paltz. I had heard it was going to be another home and garden store but apparently that deal never came through. In the years since the pandemic, the area along Route 32 in New Paltz has seen businesses close and others open.

New Business Proposed for Route 32 in New Paltz

New Paltz Agway Google New Paltz Agway Google loading...

Stewart's Shops has its new store, and even Zero Place is now up and rented. That area of the Village of New Paltz has been undergoing changes and there are more to come. Lately, some of the businesses trying to build, renovate or operate along that part of Route 32 have been the topic of many discussions. I have actually tried asking people for information and you would be surprised at how many folks don't know anything about what might be going on in that part of town.

That got me thinking about where could I get more info and low and behold someone gave me the idea to watch the planning board meetings on YouTube. It's brilliant just watching the last two meetings I have learned so much. I am sure it might not be high on your binge-watching list but those meetings are a great source for the curious.

New Apartments Planned in New Paltz Will Link to the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

PC: Hoover Architecture PC: Hoover Architecture loading...

The meeting this past Tuesday night (February 21, 2023) happened to have a group who were representing the people hoping to change the old New Paltz Agway into an Apartment building with retail space on the agenda. I love the fact that the meetings are on Zoom and Youtube. It allows me and you for that fact to go back and listen which is what I did and how I came to know what is being planned for the old Agway site.

Hoover Architecture has put together a great rendering that gives you an idea of what is being proposed and discussed for the property. What they have proposed is listed on their website as Chestnut Square. It is described as a mixed-use building. They also are the same people who have rendered the design for the proposed hotel at 11 Water Street but that is a different story.

Hoover Architecture Hoover Architecture loading...

If like me you want to catch up with the New Paltz Planning Board and listen to the meeting from February 21, 2023, where they talk about the proposed building and discuss the current plans then start about 8 minutes into the meeting and the conversation goes for approximately 20 minutes.

