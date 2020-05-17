New NYS License Plates Recalled After Deemed Too Reflective

Dutchess County was one of three New York State counties that had to send an inventory of new New York license plates back to sender after they were determined to be too reflective.

Spectrum News reports the manufacturing flaw was caught early but the defective plates had already been sent to county clerks in Rensselaer and Saratoga counties as well as Dutchess.

New Yorkers were allowed to vote for the new license plate replacement and selected the design above out of four other choices. Initially, the plates were going to be a required replacement for all plates over 10 years old but that is no longer the case. At the time, Governor Cuomo stated the new plates were needed so they could be ready by E-Z Pass.

Called 'Excelsior', affected plates have been collected and none made it into circulation. They were initially set to begin being distributed on April 1st but as a result of the pandemic, that rollout was halted.

