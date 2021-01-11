New Nostalgic Candy and Toy Store Now Open in Middletown

Nostalgia has always been a thing, but I think after a year like 2020, nostalgia has become even more than just a thing. Many of us have been longing for simpler times these days, and the happy memories of our childhoods bring us comfort. If you’re looking for a little of that comfort for yourself, there’s a new nostalgic candy and toy store that just opened in Middletown. I accidentally found it while I was looking around on facebook, and thought it looked so cool, that I’d share it with you.

The store is called Sweet & Treats Candy Shoppe, and it’s newly opened in the Emporium Square Artisan Market at 128 Dolson Avenue in Middletown. Owner Lisa Clancy says it’s been a long time dream of hers to own a nostalgic candy shop. Sweets & Treats sells candy and toys from the early 1900’s through today. Want to see? Check out the pictures.

One of these days I’m going to get out to Middletown to check it out. The Emporium Square Artisan Market on Dolson Avenue is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10AM - 6PM. In addition to Sweets & Treats, you will find local artists and crafters, delicious foods and more.